Rodgers credits Clarke after Kilmarnock frustrate Celtic

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Celtic manager says he knew the opposition would be set up to contain his side.

Strategy: Rodgers says Clarke got it right.
Strategy: Rodgers says Clarke got it right.

Brendan Rodgers says opposition manager Steve Clarke got his tactics right as Kilmarnock held Celtic to a 0-0 draw in Glasgow.

Celtic dominated the play but couldn't make a breakthrough and their manager said that Kilmarnock had learned from previous games and set up to frustrate.

"Steve has done a very good job," Rodgers said.

"Maybe in the last few games they have tried to open up a bit and obviously conceded so coming here and how we have been playing and scoring, he probably wasn't going to do that.

"So they were compact and tight and if you can make the breakthrough early in the games it gives you a better opportunity but we didn't quite do that.

"So it was a typical 0-0 game."

The Celtic boss revealed that he had kept Moussa Dembele out of the side with one eye on the Scottish Cup final and also wanted to give opportunities to some fringe players.

"There is no doubt if I had the players available and fit I would have played a different system, against that low block," he said.

"But it was too big a risk. Moussa is my only fit striker and he is coming back from injury.

"He played great at the weekend (3-1 win over Hearts) but I didn't want to risk him.

"He will feature again at the weekend against Aberdeen.

"Tonight was about giving players the opportunity, those that have been on the side, Stuart Armstrong, Patrick Roberts, Jozo Simunovic, guys who haven't had a lot of game time, young Calvin Miller coming in to get more experience, young Ewan (Henderson) coming on to the game (to make debut). He is a talent.

"So it was really positive from that aspect."

Kilmarnock manager Clarke was pleased with his side's composure but admitted he would have liked to have seen them test the champions a little more.

"It was a controlled, disciplined performance and we restricted Celtic to very few chances," he said.

"Jamie MacDonald had one really decent save second half with his foot, apart from that, pretty comfortable defensively.

"As a coach you are never happy. I thought we could have done a little bit more with the ball.

"We broke up play quite a lot and didn't really use the ball well enough going forward, didn't really look like a goal threat which is disappointing because we normally do."

