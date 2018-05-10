Football Talk: Rangers' striker moves, Celtic's light show

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Jason Cummings has struggled for regular starts since joining Rangers. SNS Group

Rangers chairman Dave King said on Monday that incoming boss Steven Gerrard and director of football Mark Allen would soon hand him a 'player plan' outlining Ibrox comings and goings.

A red-hot attacker's name looks to be at the top of that list.

Jack Marriott smashed home 33 goals across all competitions in his debut season with League One outfit Peterborough.

The 23-year-old has three years remaining on his Posh deal and has spoken of his ambition to play at a higher level.

Rangers are reportedly amongst Marriott's potential suitors this summer. The Ibrox club are said to face competition from Championship side's Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest, though.

Jason Cummings' loan deal in Govan expires this summer but, according to reports, Allen is keen to open talks with Nottingham Forest over making the former Hibs striker's move to Govan permanent.

Elsewhere, Celtic are set to invest £4m into Parkhead improvements this summer that will include the installation of a £2.3 light show.

Hoops chiefs are keen to set up a state-of-the-art entertainment system like that at Ajax's Amsterdam Arena and Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena.

