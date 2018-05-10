Craig Levein: Harry Cochrane is future Scotland star

The Hearts boss has said everyone in Scotland should be excited to watch his development.

Harry Cochrane celebrates derby win. sns group

Hearts manager Craig Levein has tipped Harry Cochrane as a Scotland player in the making.

The midfielder, who turned 17 last month, starred in the 2-1 derby win over Hibernian on Wednesday.

He set up Steven Naismith's winner, twice came close himself, and more than held his own to put in an impressive performance.

Levein said of Cochrane's contribution: "Unbelievable. Honestly, I don't think he gave the ball away all evening.

"His touch, on a pitch that was really slick, was sublime. It's really good players that can perform like that on a pitch like that."

Cochrane has become a regular fixture in the Hearts line-up and Levein feels he has not worked with a more promising youngster.

The ex-Scotland boss said: "I've maybe coached some but none of them have proved the fact they can play at just turned 17 at this level and be - I thought he was the best player in midfield."

"John McGinn is a fantastic player and rightly gets loads of plaudits but basically Harry was better than him.

"I'm really excited about seeing how he develops, as should everybody in Scotland, because I'm sure he will be an international player of the future."

The slight midfielder recently said he was looking to bulk up and Levein praised the young midfielder's courage in what was a physical derby encounter.

He added: "He doesn't shirk any tackles."

"I think he had one where he had three block tackles in a row and came out with the ball.

"That's tenacity, and all the best players have got that in them.

"That atmosphere out there is really quite hot and intimidating and he was the coolest head on the pitch for sure."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.