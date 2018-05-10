  • STV
Archibald: Testing Jags campaign has been learning curve

Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Partick Thistle boss said he's learned from his side's Premiership struggles.

Partick Thistle boss Alan Archibald has said the Jags' Premiership struggles have put him on a steep learning curve but that he remains confident his side can battle their way to safety.

Archibald's outfit hold a two-point advantage over bottom side Ross County going into the final round of fixtures.

But due to Thistle's inferior goal difference the Jags may require victory at Dundee to avoid automatic relegation.

The Firhill side finished in the top six for the first time last campaign, but have toiled this time around.

Archibald believes he has learned from a season of misfortune and will be a better manager for it.

He said: "It's been a real learning curve, when I look back at the end of the season I'll learn from it.

"It's been difficult for different reasons at different parts and hopefully it will make me a better manager.

Asked whether the season's trials and tribulations have brought about additional stress, he added: "It's always like that, it's always the same whether you are winning three in a row or losing three in a row you are constantly thinking about the next game."

Thistle travel to Dens Park on Saturday looking to confirm their place in the relegation play-off, where Dundee United or Livingston lie in wait.

Ross County must win at St Johnstone to have a chance to leapfrog their rivals, but Archibald said his focus will solely be on the Jags and not the Staggies' exploits in Perth.

He said: "The way it has worked out with the points we need to win the game.

"Ross County are more than capable of going and getting a victory, they are in the same boat as us.

"So we have to go and get a win at Dundee."

He continued: "We've got the belief because overall our form post-split has been okay.

"The other night we created a lot of opportunities and never took them and conceded from a set-piece.

"It summed our season up.

"But we've got enough positivity from the last four games and there is enough belief in the squad."

