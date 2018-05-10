Hearts accept two-match ban for Steven Naismith

The forward will miss Hearts' final game of the season against Kilmarnock.

Ban: Naismith will miss Kilmarnock game. SNS Group

Hearts have accepted a two-match ban for Steven Naismith following his challenge on Celtic skipper Scott Brown.

The forward wasn't punished by the match referee after going in heavily on Brown during the early stages of Celtic's 3-1 win at Tynecastle.

However, the challenge drew the attention of the Scottish FA compliance officer, who offered a two-match ban or the opportunity to contest the charge at a disciplinary tribunal.

Hearts and Naismith have decided to accept the immediate ban, meaning the striker will sit out the final league game of the season against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

As Naismith is on loan from Norwich City and will return to his parent club in the summer, the remaining match of his ban would be served on his return to Scottish football.