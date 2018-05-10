  • STV
Celtic sign goalkeeper Scott Bain on four-year deal

The goalkeeper has been on loan since January but has made his stay permanent.

Deal: Bain has committed to Celtic.

Celtic have signed goalkeeper Scott Bain on a permanent contract after a successful loan spell in Glasgow.

Bain joined the club on loan from Dundee in January and, with his Dens Park contract coming to an end, has committed his future to Celtic in signing a four-year deal.

"I'm delighted," the 26-year-old told Celtic TV. "It's more than I obviously expected when I first came in.

"I'm over the moon.

"I don't think it could have gone any better. It's funny, there's a lot of little things that went my way to get to Celtic on loan and then to play the game against Rangers, which sent me on my way to this four-year-deal. It's been great and I've loved every minute of it."

Bain made his loan move to Glasgow on deadline day to help cover for the injured Craig Gordon and was handed his debut against Rangers at Ibrox in March. He impressed manager Brendan Rodgers and has gone on to make six more appearances, earning himself a long-term stay with Celtic.

The goalkeeper said that the deal gave him everything he needs to progress his career and reach his potential.

"I have the same aims that I've had since I arrived here which is to improve as much as I can on a daily basis," he said.

"I have all the facilities here, the manager, the staff, the goalkeeping coaches like Woodsy, to reach my full potential. The sky is really the limit. It's about working hard and putting my all into this club."

