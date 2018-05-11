Football Talk: Rangers eye McGinn, Cardiff want Windass

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Future: McGinn's next move could be to Ibrox. SNS Group

It's only a matter of weeks until the transfer window opens again and there are already some big deals being talked about in the Premiership.

Steven Gerrard's imminent arrival at Rangers means a major revamp of the squad is coming and Hibs midfielder John McGinn is reportedly being lined up for a move. The Scotland international has been widely expected to leave Hibs this summer, though Celtic have long been considered a more likely destination.

The loss of key players is undoubtedly part of the reason Hibs boss Neil Lennon is considering his future and he has already said that Dylan McGeouch is leaving in the summer. It seems like the playmaker is heading to Blackburn Rovers.

While there's speculation about who will arrive at Rangers, there's also talk of plenty of exits. A host of fringe players are expected to leave but one first team regular who's being linked with a move is Josh Windass. Cardiff City and Burnley are both said to be keen on taking him to the English Premier League.

Elsewhere, Celtic's Craig Gordon has been ruled out of this weekend's match against Aberdeen but should be fit for the Scottish Cup final, while Scott brown has said he doesn't plan to hang up his boots for at least a few years.

And down south, Mohammed Salah has said he won't be leaving Liverpool, Yaya Toure will remain in the Premier League and Sergio Aguero could be set for a return to Atletico Madrid.

