  • STV
  • MySTV

Football Talk: Rangers eye McGinn, Cardiff want Windass

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Future: McGinn's next move could be to Ibrox.
Future: McGinn's next move could be to Ibrox. SNS Group

It's only a matter of weeks until the transfer window opens again and there are already some big deals being talked about in the Premiership.

Steven Gerrard's imminent arrival at Rangers means a major revamp of the squad is coming and Hibs midfielder John McGinn is reportedly being lined up for a move. The Scotland international has been widely expected to leave Hibs this summer, though Celtic have long been considered a more likely destination.

The loss of key players is undoubtedly part of the reason Hibs boss Neil Lennon is considering his future and he has already said that Dylan McGeouch is leaving in the summer. It seems like the playmaker is heading to Blackburn Rovers.

While there's speculation about who will arrive at Rangers, there's also talk of plenty of exits. A host of fringe players are expected to leave but one first team regular who's being linked with a move is Josh Windass. Cardiff City and Burnley are both said to be keen on taking him to the English Premier League.

Elsewhere, Celtic's Craig Gordon has been ruled out of this weekend's match against Aberdeen but should be fit for the Scottish Cup final, while Scott brown has said he doesn't plan to hang up his boots for at least a few years.

And down south, Mohammed Salah has said he won't be leaving Liverpool, Yaya Toure will remain in the Premier League and Sergio Aguero could be set for a return to Atletico Madrid.

Top stories

https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/rangers-target-john-mcginn-steven-12514283 | default
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-5716047/Cardiff-line-attacking-midfielder-Josh-Windass-signing-Premier-League.html | default
https://www.thescottishsun.co.uk/sport/football/2624447/josh-windass-rangers-cardiff-burnley-transfer/ | default
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-5716077/Blackburn-win-race-sign-Hibernian-star-Dylan-McGeouch.html | default
https://www.scotsman.com/sport/football/competitions/premiership/celtic-s-scott-brown-vows-to-play-on-for-another-four-years-1-4738061 | default
http://www.heraldscotland.com/sport/16218646.Neil_Lennon_will_quit_Hibernian_unless_his_demands_are_met/ | default
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/scotland/celtic-want-craig-gordon-fit-for-final-sdngnsb8f | default
https://www.thescottishsun.co.uk/sport/football/2625904/dundee-move-ross-county-michael-gardyne/ | default

The back pages

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.