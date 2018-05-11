  • STV
  • MySTV

Clarke shrugs off Rodgers "silly" firemen comparison

Euan Strathearn

The Killie boss disagreed with Rodgers assessment of Wednesday night's 0-0 draw.

Kilmarnock held Celtic to a 0-0 draw on Wednesday.
Kilmarnock held Celtic to a 0-0 draw on Wednesday. SNS Group

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke shrugged off Brendan Rodgers comparison of his side with a bunch of firemen, labelling the comment "silly".

Rodgers said his Celtic team would have struggled to break down "11 firemen that deep on a pitch" after Killie held his side to a 0-0 draw on Wednesday night.

Clarke responded : "If you look at the majority of what Brendan said, it was correct and proper - but that (firefighter) line wasn't really befitting of a Celtic manager.

"It wasn't so much disrespectful, it was just a silly line to use in what was quite an honest post-match analysis of the game.

"If he wants to insinuate that Celtic could not have broken down 11 amateur players, which is what he was insinuating, then I think he underestimates his own abilities as a coach and the ability of his players because I'm pretty sure Celtic would beat 11 firemen."

"We don't have to go there and play the way Celtic want us to.

"We went there to play the way that is best for us to get a result.

"It's my job as a manager to set my players up in a way that gives us the best chance of getting a positive result and that's what we did.

The Ayrshire side have taken a total of five points from their four league matches with Celtic this season and Clarke believes their point on Wednesday night was well-earned.

"If you are the team with 73 per cent of the possession then it's what you do with it that counts and on the night Celtic didn't do enough.

"They only had one shot on target, which for that amount of possession I'd think would be disappointing for Brendan and his team.

"I didn't see Brendan after the game, we didn't have the usual post-match chat so I don't know if he was frustrated or not after the results we've had against them this year.

"I don't think he should be too frustrated seeing as they have two trophies in the bag already and the chance to make it three next week."

When Clarke took over at Rugby Park, the side were bottom of the league but since then the turnaround has been remarkable.

Clarke's side host Hearts on Sunday having already guaranteed themselves a fifth-placed finish.

He added: "When I came in originally, I thought we'd be involved in a relegation fight at this point, so to be where were are, to be competitive with all the teams in the top six has been great," he said.

"But the players deserve all the plaudits. Maybe I'm the one who sits up here getting all the praise because I spend more time in front of the media. "But the players deserve the credit as they have been fantastic. Hopefully on Sunday we can give the Kilmarnock fans a good finish to the season."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.