  • STV
  • MySTV

Robinson: There are still cup final places up for grabs

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Motherwell boss has one eye on Hampden but will name a competitive team for the derby.

Opportunity: Players can still impress Robinson.
Opportunity: Players can still impress Robinson. SNS Group

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has hinted he may rotate his team for the Lanarkshire derby but said players can still force their way into the starting line-up for the cup final.

The Steelmen face Hamilton in their final league match before Hampden and local rivalry, plus the chance to finish seventh, means Robinson isn't treating the fixture lightly.

However, he conceded that the big occasion had to figure in his thinking and could lead to changes for Saturday's Premiership match.

"It will be a competitive game, there are bragging rights for the fans," he said.

"We have had four games and won two each, so it will be bragging rights for the season but I have to weigh up that we have a small squad.

"Whoever plays, we will put a competitive team out and they are playing for places either on the bench or in the starting line-up (for the final).

"It's up to the boys I put out to take their opportunities. Some have waited a while for it, some need their fitness and haven't played for a couple of weeks and there are some I will look to rest and make sure they are 100 per cent ready to go for next Saturday."

Robinson pointed at one example of a player taking his chance to impress and ending up enjoying a starting spot at the national stadium and said the chance was there for others to follow.

"There are places up for grabs," he said. "I always use Liam Grimshaw as the case.

"He played against Aberdeen before the (League) Cup final and he played that well that I had no choice but to start him in the final and it proved a good decision.

"It's a massive opportunity for people in a derby game that we have to go and compete and do well in."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.