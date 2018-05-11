Robinson: There are still cup final places up for grabs

The Motherwell boss has one eye on Hampden but will name a competitive team for the derby.

Opportunity: Players can still impress Robinson. SNS Group

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has hinted he may rotate his team for the Lanarkshire derby but said players can still force their way into the starting line-up for the cup final.

The Steelmen face Hamilton in their final league match before Hampden and local rivalry, plus the chance to finish seventh, means Robinson isn't treating the fixture lightly.

However, he conceded that the big occasion had to figure in his thinking and could lead to changes for Saturday's Premiership match.

"It will be a competitive game, there are bragging rights for the fans," he said.

"We have had four games and won two each, so it will be bragging rights for the season but I have to weigh up that we have a small squad.

"Whoever plays, we will put a competitive team out and they are playing for places either on the bench or in the starting line-up (for the final).

"It's up to the boys I put out to take their opportunities. Some have waited a while for it, some need their fitness and haven't played for a couple of weeks and there are some I will look to rest and make sure they are 100 per cent ready to go for next Saturday."

Robinson pointed at one example of a player taking his chance to impress and ending up enjoying a starting spot at the national stadium and said the chance was there for others to follow.

"There are places up for grabs," he said. "I always use Liam Grimshaw as the case.

"He played against Aberdeen before the (League) Cup final and he played that well that I had no choice but to start him in the final and it proved a good decision.

"It's a massive opportunity for people in a derby game that we have to go and compete and do well in."

