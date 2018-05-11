St Mirren offer Gavin Reilly new deal, Harry Davis departs

Davis turned down a new contract as he plans to return to England for family reasons.

Harry Davis signed for St Mirren in January 2017. sns group

St Mirren have offered a new deal to Gavin Reilly whilst Harry Davis will leave the club when his contract expires in the summer.

The newly-promoted side offered Davis an extension but the defender has rejected it as he plans to return to England for family reasons.

Striker Reilly, who has 11 league goals to his name this season, is currently considering the Paisley club's offer.

St Mirren confirmed on their website: "Gavin has been offered a new deal with the club and we are awaiting his decision.

"Harry was offered a contract extension, however, he has turned this down after indicating he plans to return to England for family reasons.

"The club would like to offer its best wishes to Harry and thank him for his contributions to the club over the last 18 months."