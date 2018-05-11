Jason Cummings: I want to stay at Rangers next season

The striker hopes his loan spell is "just the beginning" at for him at Ibrox.

Settled: Cummings wants a permanent deal. SNS Group

Jason Cummings has said that he wants to stay at Rangers beyond the end of his current loan deal and that his short stay so far is "just the beginning".

Cummings arrived at Ibrox during the January transfer window on loan from Nottingham Forest but with Rangers having an option to buy the forward.

The striker's loan spell is due to end after Sunday's match at Hibernian and though the deal hasn't been made permanent yet, he's hopeful he can be part of Steven Gerrard's squad next year.

The 22-year-old arrived at his media conference covered in blue paint from a photoshoot for Rangers' charity fun run, announcing "Papa Smurf is in town" before answering questions about his future.

He said: "We've still not worked anything out. Personally I want to stay and I want to be here.

"This has been the best experience I have had playing for such a big club as Rangers.

"It's up to Rangers and Forrest to come to an agreement, I hope it happens but I'm not involved in that side of matters."

Cummings hasn't been a regular starter for Rangers but said that he put that down to the team's style under Graeme Murty and the fact that he couldn't get match sharpness without playing every week. He said he didn't feel he got a fair chance to show what he could do under the interim manager, who preferred Alfredo Morelos in attack.

"It's been hard and frustrating for me but I'm definitely glad I [moved here]," he said. "It has been frustrating with Murty because I wasn't his first choice striker.

"He wasn't playing me consistently. Every time I played it would be one or two games and then I would come off the bench for five or ten minutes.

"Every time I've played I've tried my best. I think I've scored six goals and I've only started about seven games."

He said that the forthcoming arrival of Steven Gerrard as manager was exciting and that he wanted to be a part of the Liverpudlian's new look side. With Alfredo Morelos suspended, Cummings is likely to lead the line and he said he'll be working to impress the incoming boss.

"The club are going in the right direction getting Steven Gerrard in," he said. "It's an exciting time at the club.

"I feel like I can be the lead striker at this club, there is loads more to come from me and I feel like this is just the start for me here."