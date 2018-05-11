  • STV
Bain says the 'stars have aligned' for him this season

Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren Euan Strathearn

The goalkeeper has penned a four-year-deal at Celtic after impressing Brendan Rodgers.

Scott Bain has signed for Celtic until 2022.
Scott Bain has signed for Celtic until 2022.
Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain has said the "stars have aligned" for him this season after he signed a four-year-deal with the champions on Thursday.

Bain began the season at Dundee before making a loan move to Glasgow on deadline day from Hibs to help cover for the injured Craig Gordon.

The 26-year-old was handed his debut against Rangers at Ibrox in March after fellow keeper Dorus De Vries was ruled out the day before the match.. 

He impressed manager Brendan Rodgers and has gone on to make six more appearances, and the goalkeeper is delighted to have earned a long-term stay at Parkhead.

He said: "I'm over the moon.

"In my mind it was always a case of coming and making an impression.

"A lot of things have fell for me this season  in terms of the stars have aligned with the circumstances of me getting here and getting to play and it's ended with this four-year deal.

"If you had said at the start of the season at Dundee that I would be ending the season as a champion I'd have said you were mad. "


Asked what game proved he could cope with the demands of playing for Brendan Rodgers's side he said: "I think the game at Ibrox against Rangers showed my mentality that I could play for Celtic.

"You really need ice in your veins to play for this club especially in the big games.

"I think that showed the manager that I was capable.

Celtic face Aberdeen at Celtic Park on Sunday with a title party in the offing and Bain says he cannot wait.

"It's something I will cherish and look forward to and I'll really enjoy the day."



