  • STV
  • MySTV

Nicholl: Gerrard's transfers depend on current players

Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj Euan Strathearn

Rangers caretaker boss said the squad haven't consistently performed at their best.

Jimmy Nicholl was brought in by ex-boss Graeme Murty.
Jimmy Nicholl was brought in by ex-boss Graeme Murty. sns grouo

Rangers caretaker boss Jimmy Nicholl has said that incoming manager Steven Gerrard's transfer business will be determined by what he can get out of the current squad.

The ex-Cowdenbeath manager said the squad haven't been consistent enough and that Gerrard may decide to make wholesale changes.

But should the former Liverpool captain get more out of the team, Nicholl said Gerrard may feel he only requires three or four quality additions and compared it with Graeme Souness's arrival at Ibrox in 1986.

He said of Gerrard: "If he gets more out of the group we have at the moment then he may only need three or four players.

"It would be a lot better if he only needed that many in.

"Players probably haven't produced what their capable of consistently.

"He might get it out of them."

"When Graeme Souness came in he bought Terry Butcher, Chris Woods and there was myself and him.

"He didn't turn around and bring in eight, nine or 10 players to change things around.

"That tells you there was enough in the club at that moment to turn things around adding three or four.

"So if the new managers comes in and says he needs eight or nine players to turn this around that will take time but he'll get the time."

The former Rangers player said that whilst he is unsure of his own future, the impact of Gerrard's arrival has been felt by the players.

Ahead of Sundays game against Hibs he said: "The ones under contract will be hoping they get off to a good start under the new manager and the ones on loan will be hoping to impress so they can stay.

"I don't know anything about my future.

"I know the reason I was brought in and the length of time I was supposed to be in for.

"We'll wait and see what happens.

"We'll get them ready and sorted for Sunday and whatever their futures hold, it will be good for some and other ones will have to buck their ideas up

Asked if Ibrox is still a big draw for potential signings, Nicholl said the pull is still strong.

"Yeah, you would like to think so.

"For goodness sake, you're playing in front of 50,000 people every week and if you're doing well and you're being cheered by that many then it's the greatest feeling in the world."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.