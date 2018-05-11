Nicholl: Gerrard's transfers depend on current players

Rangers caretaker boss said the squad haven't consistently performed at their best.

Jimmy Nicholl was brought in by ex-boss Graeme Murty. sns grouo

Rangers caretaker boss Jimmy Nicholl has said that incoming manager Steven Gerrard's transfer business will be determined by what he can get out of the current squad.

The ex-Cowdenbeath manager said the squad haven't been consistent enough and that Gerrard may decide to make wholesale changes.

But should the former Liverpool captain get more out of the team, Nicholl said Gerrard may feel he only requires three or four quality additions and compared it with Graeme Souness's arrival at Ibrox in 1986.

He said of Gerrard: "If he gets more out of the group we have at the moment then he may only need three or four players.

"It would be a lot better if he only needed that many in.

"Players probably haven't produced what their capable of consistently.

"He might get it out of them."

"When Graeme Souness came in he bought Terry Butcher, Chris Woods and there was myself and him.

"He didn't turn around and bring in eight, nine or 10 players to change things around.

"That tells you there was enough in the club at that moment to turn things around adding three or four.

"So if the new managers comes in and says he needs eight or nine players to turn this around that will take time but he'll get the time."

The former Rangers player said that whilst he is unsure of his own future, the impact of Gerrard's arrival has been felt by the players.

Ahead of Sundays game against Hibs he said: "The ones under contract will be hoping they get off to a good start under the new manager and the ones on loan will be hoping to impress so they can stay.

"I don't know anything about my future.

"I know the reason I was brought in and the length of time I was supposed to be in for.

"We'll wait and see what happens.

"We'll get them ready and sorted for Sunday and whatever their futures hold, it will be good for some and other ones will have to buck their ideas up

Asked if Ibrox is still a big draw for potential signings, Nicholl said the pull is still strong.

"Yeah, you would like to think so.

"For goodness sake, you're playing in front of 50,000 people every week and if you're doing well and you're being cheered by that many then it's the greatest feeling in the world."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.