  • STV
  • MySTV

Derek McInnes: I'll be keeping one eye on Easter Road

Euan Strathearn

The Aberdeen boss said he will have to be mindful of the Hibs Rangers score.

Derek McInnes has led Aberdeen into Europe for a fifth consecutive season.
Derek McInnes has led Aberdeen into Europe for a fifth consecutive season. sns group

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes said he will be "mindful" of events at Easter Road on Sunday as his side face Celtic.

The Dons travel to Celtic Park looking to secure second-place ahead of Rangers who trail them by a point.

Rangers are away to Hibs knowing that they must better the Pittodrie side's result to pip them to the runners-up spot.

The Reds boss said what happens between Rangers and Hibs will impact his decision-making at Parkhead.

McInnes said: "We'll be mindful as events play out because tactically it may effect decisions we make

"We have to be mindful at half-time what the score is because it may effect what we do.

"We might need to go and chase the result if rangers are winning as we will have to go and win.

"If the game is in the balance we will have to go for it.

"We go there with the intention of winning we don't want to rely on Hibs getting a result I want to dependent on us.

"From the start of the game I'm expecting us to have to win the game, that may change."

Although Celtic have already secured the league title and have a Scottish Cup final against Motherwell to prepare for, McInnes doesn't expect them to take their foot off the gas.

He added: "Celtic at home on the last day of the season, they'll want to finish off their league campaign on a high and there will be at least two or three Celtic players playing for cup final places.

"When we played in the Scottish Cup final last year we wanted to go into the cup final in good form.

"At least one or two of my players were playing for cup final places in last game of season.

"Good teams play with an edge and I think they'll want to go into the final on the back of a good performance.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.