Derek McInnes: I'll be keeping one eye on Easter Road

The Aberdeen boss said he will have to be mindful of the Hibs Rangers score.

Derek McInnes has led Aberdeen into Europe for a fifth consecutive season. sns group

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes said he will be "mindful" of events at Easter Road on Sunday as his side face Celtic.

The Dons travel to Celtic Park looking to secure second-place ahead of Rangers who trail them by a point.

Rangers are away to Hibs knowing that they must better the Pittodrie side's result to pip them to the runners-up spot.

The Reds boss said what happens between Rangers and Hibs will impact his decision-making at Parkhead.

McInnes said: "We'll be mindful as events play out because tactically it may effect decisions we make

"We have to be mindful at half-time what the score is because it may effect what we do.

"We might need to go and chase the result if rangers are winning as we will have to go and win.

"If the game is in the balance we will have to go for it.

"We go there with the intention of winning we don't want to rely on Hibs getting a result I want to dependent on us.

"From the start of the game I'm expecting us to have to win the game, that may change."

Although Celtic have already secured the league title and have a Scottish Cup final against Motherwell to prepare for, McInnes doesn't expect them to take their foot off the gas.

He added: "Celtic at home on the last day of the season, they'll want to finish off their league campaign on a high and there will be at least two or three Celtic players playing for cup final places.

"When we played in the Scottish Cup final last year we wanted to go into the cup final in good form.

"At least one or two of my players were playing for cup final places in last game of season.

"Good teams play with an edge and I think they'll want to go into the final on the back of a good performance.

