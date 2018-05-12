  • STV
Premiership round-up: Ross County relegated on final day

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Staggies drew with St Johnstone while Partick Thistle won at Dundee.

Partick Thistle forward Kris Doolan scores the goal that keeps the Jags up. SNS

Dundee 0-1 Partick Thistle

Kris Doolan came off the bench to inspire Partick Thistle as the Jags avoided automatic relegation.

The Firhill side looked in danger of suffering the agony of the drop on the final day as Ross County led for the majority of their fixture at St Johnstone.

But substitute Doolan, so often the talisman as Firhill, came up trumps for Archibald's side once more as he slotted past Calum Ferie on 63 minutes.

A nervy twenty minutes saw the home side press for an equaliser but a dramatic late goal in Perth would ease the Jags' concerns.

Thistle now face Livingston in the Premiership play-off final.

Motherwell 3-0 Hamilton

A much-changed Motherwell side won the Lanarkshire derby in convincing fashion by beating Hamilton 3-0.

With one eye on the Scottish Cup final, Stephen Robinson made eight changes to his Steelmen starting 11.

But the home side showed no signs of rustiness and eventuall cruise to victory over their rivals.

Nadir Ciftci struck either side of the half-time whistle, before defender Tom Aldred added a third to put the result beyond doubt.

St Johnstone 1-1 Ross County

Ross County suffered relegation in Perth after drawing with St Johnstone.

Craig Curran was introduced to the Staggies' starting line-up and repaid his co-manager's faith with an early strike.

It looked like that goal may see County upset the odds and preserve their top-flight status at Partick Thistle's expense.

But Kris Doolan struck for Thistle at Dundee on the hour mark, before Canada international David Weatherspoon finished superbly for Saints with seconds remaining to bring an end to the Highlanders' six-year stint in the Premiership.

