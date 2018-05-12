  • STV
  • MySTV

Neil McCann: Unacceptable Dundee display short-changed fans

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Dark Blues boss slammed his players after they lost 1-0 to Partick Thistle.

Dundee boss Neil McCann was unhappy with how his side ended their season.
Dundee boss Neil McCann was unhappy with how his side ended their season. SNS

Dundee boss Neil McCann accused his players of short-changing the fans after the Dark Blues brought the curtain down on their campaign by losing at home to Partick Thistle.

Kris Doolan rose off the bench to score the winner for the Jags and secure the Firhill side's spot in the Premiership play-off final against Livingston.

Dundee approached the fixture having already secured their top-flight status during the week with victory at bottom side Ross County.

McCann, however, was left angry by how his players closed out the season.

He said: "I am not agitated. I am angry. It is unacceptable.

"We probably had a 20-minute spell in the first half when we looked a threat and got into good areas but the start of the game - again - and the second-half was nowhere near good enough.

"I am just not putting up with that.

"We are trying to set standards at the club.

"You could probably look at the overall work-rate and the sports science stuff and it will say they covered distance but you need an intensity, a real fire and determination to go and get results.

"You don't get handed results in this league, never mind a side who are fighting for their lives. That is short-changing the fans.

"The last game of the season, at home, we have three wins out of four and a chance to make it four against a side who, let's be honest, will be nervous and playing with a large degree of risk.

"We spoke about how to get at Partick Thistle - and that's not good enough."

Thistle had looked on the brink of suffering automatic relegation as County led in Perth until Doolan's crucial strike just after the hour mark.

Jags boss Alan Archibald hailed the forward, who became the first Thistle player to notch up 10 competitive goals in eight consecutive seasons, for his crucial impact.

Archibald said: "I am delighted. He may be raging that he didn't start.

"He started the last few games but we needed something from the bench. It was a bit of a gamble but sometimes it pays off.

"Without disrespecting us, it (the goal tally) is fantastic. Obviously we are not the top scorers by any manner of means.

"We are low every year which isn't great for us but a lot of the goals come from him.

"When you go with his ratio of chances to goals it is incredible.

"I am looking forward to the next game. I thought it was important to get the win to take a bit of momentum into the next game."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.