Neil McCann: Unacceptable Dundee display short-changed fans

The Dark Blues boss slammed his players after they lost 1-0 to Partick Thistle.

Dundee boss Neil McCann was unhappy with how his side ended their season. SNS

Dundee boss Neil McCann accused his players of short-changing the fans after the Dark Blues brought the curtain down on their campaign by losing at home to Partick Thistle.

Kris Doolan rose off the bench to score the winner for the Jags and secure the Firhill side's spot in the Premiership play-off final against Livingston.

Dundee approached the fixture having already secured their top-flight status during the week with victory at bottom side Ross County.

McCann, however, was left angry by how his players closed out the season.

He said: "I am not agitated. I am angry. It is unacceptable.

"We probably had a 20-minute spell in the first half when we looked a threat and got into good areas but the start of the game - again - and the second-half was nowhere near good enough.

"I am just not putting up with that.

"We are trying to set standards at the club.

"You could probably look at the overall work-rate and the sports science stuff and it will say they covered distance but you need an intensity, a real fire and determination to go and get results.

"You don't get handed results in this league, never mind a side who are fighting for their lives. That is short-changing the fans.

"The last game of the season, at home, we have three wins out of four and a chance to make it four against a side who, let's be honest, will be nervous and playing with a large degree of risk.

"We spoke about how to get at Partick Thistle - and that's not good enough."

Thistle had looked on the brink of suffering automatic relegation as County led in Perth until Doolan's crucial strike just after the hour mark.

Jags boss Alan Archibald hailed the forward, who became the first Thistle player to notch up 10 competitive goals in eight consecutive seasons, for his crucial impact.

Archibald said: "I am delighted. He may be raging that he didn't start.

"He started the last few games but we needed something from the bench. It was a bit of a gamble but sometimes it pays off.

"Without disrespecting us, it (the goal tally) is fantastic. Obviously we are not the top scorers by any manner of means.

"We are low every year which isn't great for us but a lot of the goals come from him.

"When you go with his ratio of chances to goals it is incredible.

"I am looking forward to the next game. I thought it was important to get the win to take a bit of momentum into the next game."