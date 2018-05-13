  • STV
Premiership round-up: Hibs goalfest, Dons beat Celtic

Andy Coyle

There was plenty of drama as the Premiership season drew to a close.

Thriller: Hibs and Rangers served up a treat. SNS Group

Celtic 0-1 Aberdeen

Aberdeen were looking to remain ahead of Rangers, while Celtic were preparing for the Scottish Cup final and it was no surprise when the first half didn't bring goals.

However, Aberdeen came out after half time and stunned the hosts with a goal from Andrew Considine when he collected a pass from Kenny McLean and fired it past Scott Bain.

The champions fashioned good chances but couldn't find an equaliser and now turn their eyes to Hampden and the pursuit of a second successive treble.

Aberdeen will travel back north having secured their target of finishing second ahead of tough competition.

Hibernian 5-5 Rangers

Hibs needed a six-goal win to leapfrog Rangers into third place while the visitors were looking to better Aberdeen's result and finish second.

Remarkably, it was the first of those outcomes that looked more likely as Hibs raced into a three goal lead. Florian Kamberi put them ahead from the penalty spot before Scott Allan, Jamie Maclaren stretched the gap.

Rangers came roaring back. James Tavenier sparked off the comeback and Jordan Rossiter quickly added another. Bruno Alves then stepped up to fire in a free-kick and make it level at 3-3 before the break.

Nine minutes into the second half Rangers were ahead. Hard work by Jason Cummings set up Jason Holt who completed the comeback.

A bad week for Hibs was made worse on 68 minutes when Holt struck again to give Rangers a cushion. The cushion didn't last long as Hibs raced up the park and Maclaren scored his second.

Holt was sent off for a second yellow card in the dying minutes and Hibs made their one-man advantage right at the death when Maclaren completed his hat-trick and sealed a draw.

Neil Lennon was sent to the stands after celebrating the late goal.

Kilmarnock 1-0 Hearts

Hearts were counting the cost of their midweek derby win with suspensions and injury depleting Craig Levein's squad.

Kilmarnock took an early lead when Lee Erwin drove into the box and slipped the ball under Jack Hamilton.

They looked to add to the scoreline and created several chances but Hearts frustrated Steve Clarke's side and the match ended with another win for a side transformed by their manager this season.

