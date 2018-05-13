Lennon defends on-pitch celebration after Hibs equaliser

The Hibs boss said Rangers fans directed sectarian abuse against him during 5-5 draw.

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon accused Rangers fans of targeting him with sectarian songs and played down the on-field celebrations that saw him sent to the stand during the sides' 5-5 draw.

In a frenetic 90 minutes at Easter Road, Hibs raced to a 3-0 lead, ended up 5-3 behind and scored a 93rd minute goal to draw level and take a point.

Lennon reacted to that late equaliser by racing on to the pitch, arms outstretched in an 'aeroplane' celebration and was ushered down the tunnel by fourth official Bobby Madden.

He said he sees no reason why he should face Scottish FA action and was responding to the away support.

"Well they make it personal don't they?," he said. "You all hear it.

"They are singing sectarian songs at me. It's just a little bit of 'have some of that'.

"It was worth it. Trust me. Bobby was fine about it. I should not get a ban for that. I was just letting them know how pleased I was to get the equaliser.

"I enjoyed the moment. It was a big jumbo jet there."

Lennon was returning to the dugout at the end of a week that saw his future at Hibs questioned. He said after a derby defeat to Hearts that he would consider his position in the summer but played down the outburst on Sunday.

"There has been speculation, but I caused the speculation," he said. There's no issue with the board.

"I wanted to break into that bracket of Aberdeen and Rangers and we have come up short.

"Fourth is acceptable for some people, not for me."

Jimmy Nicholl ended his short spell as caretaker manger of Rangers with an end-to-end match and said there would be plenty in his side's performance for incoming boss Steven Gerrard to mull over.

"All in all, all I can say is that it has been an eventful three games," he said.

"They have shown a bit of character, a bit of ability as well, over the season and it depends on who is going to stay and who is not going to stay.

"The new manager will have seen something in some of the players today."