Proud McInnes says win over Celtic proves doubters wrong

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Aberdeen boss says other sides helped motivate his player to finish second.

Delight: McInnes celebrated strong finish.
SNS Group

Derek McInnes has spoken about his sense of satisfaction at leading Aberdeen to another second-placed finish, and said rival teams has all motivated his players.

A 1-0 win against Celtic in Glasgow ensured that they would finish as runners-up for the fourth successive season and McInnes was full of pride after Andrew Considine's goal gave them victory.

"I loved my team today," he said. "I absolutely loved them. It shows what we are capable of.

"I hope everyone can see what I could see today, it was a brilliant team performance.

"A lot of satisfaction comes from when people doubt us.

"It was aimed at us from Hibs players saying we didn't have the mentality or they had the better mentality, or the Rangers players saying that they were the second best team, or Celtic players saying Hibs were the second best team to them.

"Whatever motivation we needed, it came out in our performance today. And there is nothing better than looking after your own business.

"Joe Lewis made a couple of great saves but nobody could deny us that today."

'It was aimed at us from Hibs players saying we didn't have the mentality or they had the better mentality, or the Rangers players saying that they were the second best team, or Celtic players saying Hibs were the second best team to them.'
Derek McInnes

Dons defender Shay Logan was sent off at full time after getting involved with opposition players after celebrating in front of home fans. McInnes said he didn't know the specifics of the dismissal but wasn't overly concerned.

"I just said that the fine starts the kitty off for next season," he said.

"I think maybe Celtic players took offence to us over-celebrating which Shay can be guilty of at times but I honestly don't know."

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was disappointed with defeat but preferred to reflect on the league season overall as his side lifted the Premiership trophy once again.

"We looked tired and a bit sluggish, it was our 60th competitive game,"he said.

"I thought the team with the greater need to win the game won the game.

"We didn't play so well but of course in the bigger picture, over the 38 games we thoroughly deserved to win it and I told the players to make sure they celebrate in the next day or so and then you can get focused for next week.

"It is always disappointing when you lose.

"That is the first time we have lost here in the league in the two seasons I have been here.

"But you have to put that aside and look at the bigger picture, the guys have had an incredible season again with extra scrutiny and expectation to go and win the league was great and congratulations to Aberdeen, they were in a fight to finish second so it was a really good day for them."

