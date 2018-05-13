Stevenson and Morgan to be named in Scotland squad

Alex McLeish will include new faces in the squad for Mexico and Peru.

Call: Stevenson has made McLeish's squad. SNS Group

Alex McLeish is set to hand first Scotland call-ups to at least two players when he announces his squad to face Mexico and Peru.

Hibernian full-back Lewis Stevenson and Celtic winger Lewis Morgan will both be included in the travelling party for the end of season trip, STV understands.

The national team face Peru in Lima on May 29 and then travel to Mexico City for their second game on June 2 as McLeish looks to shape his squad for the upcoming Nations League.

The manager will name his squad on Monday and will hand opportunities to Stevenson and Morgan.

Stevenson has never been capped in a career that has seen him serve Hibernian for over a decade, winning both the League Cup and Scottish Cup in his time at Easter Road as well as being part of Neil Lennon's squad as they finished fourth in the league this year.

Morgan has risen to prominence at St Mirren and moved to Celtic in January, though he was loaned back to the Paisley side to aid them in their successful bid for the Championship title.