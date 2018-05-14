Football Talk: Gerrard's Celtic warning, Rodgers' breather

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Steven Gerrard will take over as Rangers boss next month. SNS

He may have been attending his final Liverpool function in Dubai, but Steven Gerrard had one eye on matters in Glasgow.

The incoming Rangers boss watched on from afar as Celtic got their hands on a seventh straight Premiership title on Sunday, while his future charges were involved in a ten-goal thriller at Easter Road.

Rodgers' side eventually finished nine points clear of their nearest challengers in the league, leaving Gerrard to warn Celtic they've have had it too easy for too long and that it's about to change next time around.

Despite losing to Aberdeen on the final day, the Hoops enjoyed a Parkhead party as they lifted the title.

Rodgers has now given his squad a couple of days to toast their successes, before they get down to business ahead of the Scottish Cup final.

Meanwhile, amidst the aftershocks of Ross County's relegation midfielder Michael Gardyne has slaughtered previous manager Owen Coyle's "cakes and Irn-Bru" approach to management.

