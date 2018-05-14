McInnes: Aberdeen face battle to reclaim second next season

Dons boss Derek McInnes expects Rangers to improve under Steven Gerrard's watch.

Derek McInnes has guided Aberdeen to second for four straight seasons. SNS

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has said the Dons will have a fight on their hands to reclaim second place next season as the chasing pack will improve.

The Pittodrie side's victory at Parkhead on the final day secured the runners-up position for the fourth straight year.

Andrew Considine's winner ended a run of 26 failed attempts to prevail in Glasgow's east end.

McInnes, though, insisted overcoming Celtic over the course of a whole season remains outwith his side's capabilities.

And the Dons manager anticipates the Reds will be hard-pressed to hold on to their "best of the rest" tag.

He said: "I would love £30m or £40m and try to deliver first place.

"We can't deliver first at the minute, I don't think, if Celtic keep doing their job well - and they are doing their job well.

"But for us to break the 70-point barrier four years in a row, nobody has done that for a long time so that consistency is really pleasing and we can only look after our own.

"I expect Hibs to improve, Hearts to maybe go again and with Rangers you would expect their improvement to be more each year if they make good decisions.

"From the outside, Steven Gerrard looks a good decision.

"He is an impressive guy and if they get the funds and use their funds wisely then they should be 10-15 points clear of Aberdeen and Hibs.

"The fact that we have done our job well gives us a lot of satisfaction."

