  • STV
  • MySTV

McInnes: Aberdeen face battle to reclaim second next season

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Dons boss Derek McInnes expects Rangers to improve under Steven Gerrard's watch.

Derek McInnes has guided Aberdeen to second for four straight seasons.
Derek McInnes has guided Aberdeen to second for four straight seasons. SNS

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has said the Dons will have a fight on their hands to reclaim second place next season as the chasing pack will improve.

The Pittodrie side's victory at Parkhead on the final day secured the runners-up position for the fourth straight year.

Andrew Considine's winner ended a run of 26 failed attempts to prevail in Glasgow's east end.

McInnes, though, insisted overcoming Celtic over the course of a whole season remains outwith his side's capabilities.

And the Dons manager anticipates the Reds will be hard-pressed to hold on to their "best of the rest" tag.

He said: "I would love £30m or £40m and try to deliver first place.

"We can't deliver first at the minute, I don't think, if Celtic keep doing their job well - and they are doing their job well.

"But for us to break the 70-point barrier four years in a row, nobody has done that for a long time so that consistency is really pleasing and we can only look after our own.

"I expect Hibs to improve, Hearts to maybe go again and with Rangers you would expect their improvement to be more each year if they make good decisions.

"From the outside, Steven Gerrard looks a good decision. 

"He is an impressive guy and if they get the funds and use their funds wisely then they should be 10-15 points clear of Aberdeen and Hibs.

"The fact that we have done our job well gives us a lot of satisfaction."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.