Rangers complete signing of Scott Arfield on four-year deal

The midfielder has put pen to paper on a move to Ibrox after his Burnley deal expired.

Scott Arfield has signed for Rangers after leaving Burnley. SNS

Rangers have completed the signing of former Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield on a four-year deal.

The 29-year-old passed a medical with the Light Blues a day after bidding his Turf Moor farewell as the Clarets brought the curtain down on their Premier League campaign with a home defeat to Bournemouth.

He has now finalised a move to Ibrox that sees the former Falkirk star make his return to Scottish football.

The Canada international is the first arrival in what is expected to be a busy summer in Govan as new boss Steven Gerrard and director of football Mark Allen prepare to overhaul the Rangers squad.

Arfield played a prominent role in helping Burnley gain promotion to the top flight two seasons ago, and went on to feature heavily for Sean Dyche's side last campaign.

But he has saw his appearances curtailed this time around as Burnley progressed up the table to eventually qualify for Europe.