Kristoffer Ajer signs new four-year deal with Celtic
The Norwegian prospect has pledged his long-term future to the Scottish champions.
Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has pledged his future to the club by signing a new four-year deal.
The Norwegian youngster has established himself in Brendan Rodgers' starting eleven after impressing upon his return from a loan stint at Kilmarnock last season.
His displays for the Hoops saw the 20-year-old earn his first call-up to the senior Norway national side and make his debut in a friendly win over Australia.
Ajer has now put pen to paper on an improved contract with the Scottish champions that prolongs his stint in Glasgow.
The ball-playing centre-half was brought to Celtic from Start in July 2016 by compatriot Ronny Deilia.