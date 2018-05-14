Arfield 'buzzing' to receive Gerrard seal of approval

New Rangers boss Steven Gerrard gave the club the go-ahead to sign Scott Arfield.

Scott Arfield has joined Rangers on a four-year deal. SNS

Scott Arfield has talked of his excitement at joining Rangers after incoming boss Steven Gerrard gave the move his seal of approval.

The Canada international has signed a four-year deal at Ibrox after his stint at Burnley came to an end.

While Gerrard doesn't officially begin work in Govan until next month, Light Blues director of football Mark Allen revealed he'd received the go-ahead to complete the deal from the Liverpool legend.

Upon his unveiling, Arfield said he was delighted to have been given the nod by Gerrard.

He said: "Of course, if somebody of that calibre green lights the move you can only smile.

"I'm buzzing, I'm ecstatic to get this over the line and the next chapter is going to be exciting.

"I hope it's as successful as my time in England and I'll do everything to make it that way."

Arfield has returned to Scottish football after leaving Falkirk for Huddersfield in 2010.

The 29-year-old said he felt the time was right to move back north of the border after seeing his game time with Burnley curtailed as Sean Dyche's side claimed European football.

He added: "As soon the interest came in it was something I wanted to jump on and thankfully it has got over the line now.

"There were a few different options but once a club of this magnitude comes in it was a no-brainer.

"Leaving the Premier League wasn't as big a deal for me as it would have been for others."

