Souttar amongst new call-ups for Scotland's friendly tour

Alex McLeish has named his squad for the double-header against Peru and Mexico.

John Souttar has been called up by Scotland for the first time. SNS

John Souttar, Lewis Stevenson and Lewis Morgan have been called up to the Scotland squad for the first time for the upcoming friendly double-header against Peru and Mexico.

Hearts centre-half Souttar and Hibs full back Stevenson's performances in the Premiership have been recognised by national team boss Alex McLeish, while Celtic winger Morgan has been drafted in after winning Championship Player of the Year at St Mirren.

After a gruelling campaign domestically, Premiership champions Celtic's influence on the squad has lightened.

Leigh Griffiths, James Forrest and Kieran Tierney are amongst those to miss out, although Jack Hendry and Stuart Armstrong are in the travelling party.

Scotland face Peru on May 29, before heading to Mexico City for a fixture on June 2.