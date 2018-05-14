Alex McLeish: Stats show Celtic players need rest

The Scotland boss has said key players have been left out line-up to avoid burnout.

Scotland boss Alex McLeish has said five key Celtic players were omitted from the national squad for the upcoming friendly double-header after a conversation with Brendan Rodgers over their fitness.

International mainstays Craig Gordon, Keiran Tierney, Callum McGregor, James Forrest and Leigh Griffiths have not been included in the travelling party heading to Peru and Mexico.

Forward Griffiths had said upon his return from injury that he wanted to be involved for the double-header.

However, after Celtic's gruelling campaign across domestic and European competition the 27-year-old is amongst those to miss out.

McLeish said he took the decision to leave the quintet at home, alongside other regulars such as Liverpool star Andrew Robertson, in an effort to avoid any potential burnout effects in the long-term.

He said: "We took each individual on their own merit.

"I've seen in the past experiences where young players have suffered burnout later in their careers and the fact that the Celtic boys have played a lot of football over the last two years and never missed training sessions.

"Ultimately, it is going to benefit the national team, that is why I've allowed some concessions.

"There are a lot of Celtic players in the squad and I think they'll be in better condition for the Euros.

"We've just used a bit of common sense.

"We've got all the stats, you see the playing time, the training time, anything you want is available and I shared that information with Brendan.

"It's now there for someone else to show what they can do and enhance the squad."

