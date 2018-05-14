Voice of boxing to announce teams at Scottish Cup Final

Legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer will be on the pitch at Hampden on Saturday.

Michael Buffer: Will announce the teams at Hampden. PA

Voice of boxing Michael Buffer will be on the pitch to announce the teams at this weekend's Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Motherwell.

The legendary 73-year-old ring announcer will swap introducing the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Anthony Joshua to announce Moussa Dembele and Chris Cadden on the pitch at Hampden Park this Saturday.

Buffer announced the news to his 47,000 Twitter followers on Monday.

He said: "I'll be on the pitch at Hampden in Glasgow to intro the players for the oldest National Cup game in the world, The William Hill Scottish Cup - will it be a Celtic or Motherwell victory?"

Famed for his "let's get ready to rumble" catchphrase Buffer was on the pitch to announce the teams before Chelsea's EPL match against Liverpool at the weekend.

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are hoping to clinch a historic double treble in Saturday's showpiece final against Motherwell who finished seventh.

