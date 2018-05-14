  • STV
Kristoffer Ajer: 'No better place to be than Celtic'

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The Norwegian defender has penned a new four-year-deal with the Scottish champions.

Ajer: Loving life at Celtic Park.
Ajer: Loving life at Celtic Park. SNS

Norwegian defender Kristoffer Ajer says there is no better place to develop as a player than at Celtic as he pens a new four-year-deal with the Parkhead club.

After being sent out on loan to Kilmarnock last season the 20-year-old has earned his place in the champions' starting lineup this time around.

Speaking to press after signing the new deal that will keep him at Celtic until the summer of 2022 he said: "I am really delighted to sign a new deal with this massive club, to get the opportunity to develop here and play even more games at Celtic Park is fantastic.

"It was an easy decision for me to sign on for another four years here.

"Everything around the club is fantastic from the fans to the manager and all the staff help you a lot.

"As a 20-year-old you really need to look at the development side of things and I don't think there is any better place to be than Celtic.

"For me it all about development and getting better every single day and the gaffer, his staff and all the rest of the players can help me along with that.

"I feel I have developed a lot over the past year and hopefully there will be much more to come.

Despite signing for the club as a midfielder Ajer has grown into a more defensive role and cemented his place in the team despite healthy competition from the likes of experienced defenders such as Boyata, Simunovic and January signing Marvin Comperr.

"I am learning every single day and have been playing as a defender for just over a year now so I am still learning the role and still learning tactical bits.

"As a 20-year-old you really need to look at the development side of things and I don't think there is any better place to be than Celtic."
Kristoffer Ajer

"It is healthy to have good competition in the squad and we know if one of us is not performing at our best then someone else will be ready to step in."

In a whirlwind year for the former Start defender he has gone from battling relegation at Rugby Park to being a vital part of a Celtic team on the cusp of clinching a historic double treble.

He said: "It is a really exciting time now as we go for the double treble, we know that Motherwell will make it really tough for us as they have shown in a couple of games against us this season.

"They have had a good season so we will need to be 100% ready for that.

"When you play football you always want to win silverware and be as successful as possible and at a club like Celtic we know there is always an expectation on us to keep winning and really perform every match.

"It will mean a lot for me and for the rest of the club so hopefully we can put on a good performance on Saturday."

