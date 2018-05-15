Bilel Mohsni makes Tunisia's preliminary World Cup squad

The Dundee United defender's hopes of playing in Russia this summer remain alive.

Bilel Mohsni's World Cup hopes remain alive. SNS

Dundee United defender Bilel Mohsni has been included in Tunisia's preliminary squad for the World Cup.

Mohsni suffered disappointment on Friday as United's Premiership hopes were ended by Livingston but has now been boosted by news that his bid to play at this summer's World Cup remains on course.

Tunisia boss Nabil Maaloul has named the centre-half in his 29-man preliminary squad.

The 30-year-old will have the change to impress in warm-up fixtures against Portugal and Turkey before Maaloul cuts his squad to 23 players.

Last month, Tangerines boss Csaba Laszlo had said he remained hopeful Mohsni would be on the plane to Russia as Tunisian management had been keeping a keen eye on his progress in Scotland.

