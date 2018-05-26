Every confirmed Premiership transfer of the summer window
All the transfers, loans and released players from the Scottish top flight in one place.
A busy summer lies ahead as Scottish clubs look to reshuffle their squads ahead of next season.
With European action and cup competition less than two months away, many sides are looking to get business done early.
Here we round up all the confirmed comings and goings throughout the summer transfer window.
Aberdeen
IN (1):
- Lewis Ferguson (Hamilton)
OUT (9):
- Nicky Maynard
- Kari Arnason
- Daniel Harvie
- Greg Stewart (Birmingham City, loan ended)
- Ryan Christie (Celtic, loan ended)
- Dominic Ball (Rotherham United, loan ended)
- Chidiebere Nwakali (Manchester City, loan ended)
- Freddie Woodman (Newcastle United, loan ended)
- Kenny McLean (Norwich City, loan ended)
Celtic
IN (1):
- Scott Bain (Dundee)
OUT (2):
- Charly Musonda (Chelsea, loan ended)
- Patrick Roberts (Man City, loan ended)
Dundee
IN (2):
- Elton Ngwatala (Kidderminster)
- Karl Madianga (Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahotsiva)
OUT (10):
- Mark O'Hara (Peterborough)
- Jon Aurtenetxe
- Julen Extabeguren
- Kostadin Gadzahov
- Kevin Holt
- Nicky Low
- Jeremy Malherbe
- Jordan Piggott
- Simon Murray (Hibs, loan ended)
- AJ Leitch Smith (Shrewsbury, loan ended)
Hamilton
OUT (8):
- Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen)
- Ali Crawford
- David Templeton
- Danny Redmond
- Xavier Tomas
- Georgios Sarris
- Darren Jamieson
- Kenny van der Weg
Hearts
IN (6):
- Jake Mulraney (Inverness)
- Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge)
- Steven Maclean (St Johnstone)
- Olly Lee (Luton)
- Bobby Burns (Glenavon)
- Ben Garucio (Adelaide United)
OUT (9):
- Angus Beith (Inverness)
- Steven Naismith (Norwich, loan ended)
- Demetri Mitchell (Man Utd, loan ended)
- Connor Randall (Liverpool, loan ended)
- Prince Buaben
- Nikolay Todorov
- Harry Paton
- Wojiech Gajda
- Rico Quitongo
Hibernian
OUT (2):
- Cammy Bell
- Callum Crane
Kilmarnock
OUT (7):
- Steven Smith
- Brad Spencer
- Alex Samizadeh
- Leo Fasan
- Aaron Tshibola (Aston Villa, loan ended)
- Aaron Simpson (Wolves, loan ended)
- Jasko Keranovic (West Brom, loan ended)
Livingston
IN (0):
No signings.
OUT (0):
Yet to confirm.
Motherwell
OUT (6)
- Russel Griffiths
- Deimantas Petravicius
- Ellis Plummer
- Nadir Ciftci (Celtic, loan ended)
- Tom Aldred (Bury, loan ended)
- Stephen Hendrie (Southen, loan ended)
Rangers
IN (3):
- Jamie Murphy (Brighton)
- Scott Arfield
- Allan McGregor
OUT (3):
- David Bates (Hamburg)
- Sean Goss (QPR, loan ended)
- Jordan Thompson
St Johnstone
IN (1):
- Drey Wright (Colchester)
OUT (2):
- Chris Millar
- Keith Watson
St Mirren
IN (2):
- James Kellerman (Aldershot Town)
- Paul McGinn (Partick Thistle)
OUT (6):
- Harry Davis
- Stelios Demetriou
- John Sutton (retired)
- Gary Irvine
- Massimo Donati
- Nathan Flanagan