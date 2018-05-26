  • STV
Every confirmed Premiership transfer of the summer window

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae Paul Gallacher

All the transfers, loans and released players from the Scottish top flight in one place.

Jake Mulraney (left), Scott Arfield (centre) and Scott Bain (right) are amongst those to sign on the dotted line already this summer.
Jake Mulraney (left), Scott Arfield (centre) and Scott Bain (right) are amongst those to sign on the dotted line already this summer. SNS

A busy summer lies ahead as Scottish clubs look to reshuffle their squads ahead of next season.

With European action and cup competition less than two months away, many sides are looking to get business done early.

Here we round up all the confirmed comings and goings throughout the summer transfer window.

Aberdeen

Aberdeen have snapped up Hamilton youngster Lewis Ferguson.
Aberdeen have snapped up Hamilton youngster Lewis Ferguson. SNS

IN (1):

  • Lewis Ferguson (Hamilton)

OUT (9):

  • Nicky Maynard
  • Kari Arnason
  • Daniel Harvie
  • Greg Stewart (Birmingham City, loan ended)
  • Ryan Christie (Celtic, loan ended)
  • Dominic Ball (Rotherham United, loan ended)
  • Chidiebere Nwakali (Manchester City, loan ended)
  • Freddie Woodman (Newcastle United, loan ended)
  • Kenny McLean (Norwich City, loan ended)

Celtic

Scott Bain has signed a four-year contract with Celtic after leaving Dundee.
Scott Bain has signed a four-year contract with Celtic after leaving Dundee. sns group

IN (1):

  • Scott Bain (Dundee)

OUT (2):

  • Charly Musonda (Chelsea, loan ended)
  • Patrick Roberts (Man City, loan ended)

Dundee

Jon Aurtenetxe is to leave Dundee after a season at Dens Park.
Jon Aurtenetxe is to leave Dundee after a season at Dens Park. SNS

IN (2):

  • Elton Ngwatala (Kidderminster)
  • Karl Madianga (Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahotsiva)

OUT (10):

  • Mark O'Hara (Peterborough)
  • Jon Aurtenetxe
  • Julen Extabeguren
  • Kostadin Gadzahov
  • Kevin Holt
  • Nicky Low
  • Jeremy Malherbe
  • Jordan Piggott
  • Simon Murray (Hibs, loan ended)
  • AJ Leitch Smith (Shrewsbury, loan ended)

Hamilton

Attacker David Templeton has left Hamilton after his contract run down.
Attacker David Templeton has left Hamilton after his contract run down. SNS

OUT (8):

  • Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen)
  • Ali Crawford
  • David Templeton
  • Danny Redmond
  • Xavier Tomas
  • Georgios Sarris
  • Darren Jamieson
  • Kenny van der Weg

Hearts

Hearts have signed Inverness winger Jake Mulraney.
Hearts have signed Inverness winger Jake Mulraney. SNS

IN (6):

  • Jake Mulraney (Inverness)
  • Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge)
  • Steven Maclean (St Johnstone)
  • Olly Lee (Luton)
  • Bobby Burns (Glenavon)
  • Ben Garucio (Adelaide United)

OUT (9):

  • Angus Beith (Inverness)
  • Steven Naismith (Norwich, loan ended)
  • Demetri Mitchell (Man Utd, loan ended)
  • Connor Randall (Liverpool, loan ended)
  • Prince Buaben
  • Nikolay Todorov
  • Harry Paton
  • Wojiech Gajda
  • Rico Quitongo

Hibernian

Cammy Bell: The goalkeeper signed for Hibs on a short-term deal in January.
Cammy Bell: The goalkeeper signed for Hibs on a short-term deal in January. SNS

OUT (2):

  • Cammy Bell
  • Callum Crane

Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock club captain Steven Smith is to depart the club this summer.
Kilmarnock club captain Steven Smith is to depart the club this summer. SNS

OUT (7):

  • Steven Smith
  • Brad Spencer
  • Alex Samizadeh
  • Leo Fasan
  • Aaron Tshibola (Aston Villa, loan ended)
  • Aaron Simpson (Wolves, loan ended)
  • Jasko Keranovic (West Brom, loan ended)

Livingston

IN (0):

No signings.

OUT (0):

Yet to confirm.

Motherwell

Nadir Ciftci has returned to Celtic after his loan expired.
Nadir Ciftci has returned to Celtic after his loan expired. SNS

OUT (6)

  • Russel Griffiths
  • Deimantas Petravicius
  • Ellis Plummer
  • Nadir Ciftci (Celtic, loan ended)
  • Tom Aldred (Bury, loan ended)
  • Stephen Hendrie (Southen, loan ended)

Rangers

Scott Arfield has signed a four-year deal with Rangers after leaving Burnley.
Scott Arfield has signed a four-year deal with Rangers after leaving Burnley. SNS

IN (3):

  • Jamie Murphy (Brighton)
  • Scott Arfield
  • Allan McGregor

OUT (3):

  • David Bates (Hamburg)
  • Sean Goss (QPR, loan ended)
  • Jordan Thompson

St Johnstone

Chris Millar bid farewell to St Johnstone at the end of the season.
Chris Millar bid farewell to St Johnstone at the end of the season. SNS

IN (1):

  • Drey Wright (Colchester)

OUT (2):

  • Chris Millar
  • Keith Watson

St Mirren

Harry Davis is amongst those to depart promoted outfit St Mirren.
Harry Davis is amongst those to depart promoted outfit St Mirren. SNS

IN (2):

  • James Kellerman (Aldershot Town)
  • Paul McGinn (Partick Thistle)

OUT (6):

  • Harry Davis
  • Stelios Demetriou
  • John Sutton (retired)
  • Gary Irvine
  • Massimo Donati
  • Nathan Flanagan

