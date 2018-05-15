Cadden: Win and Motherwell players will become legends

Chris Cadden said the Steelmen will go down in folklore if they win the Scottish Cup.

Motherwell midfielder Chris Cadden said the build-up to the Scottish Cup final had left him with butterflies in his stomach. SNS

Motherwell midfielder Chris Cadden has said the Steelmen can become "11 legends" by winning the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

The Fir Park side face Celtic in a second final this season where they will look to exact a dose of revenge after losing 2-0 to the Hoops in the League Cup final.

Stephen Robinson's side have the chance to bring the cup back to Lanarkshire for the first time since the Steelmen beat Dundee United at Hampden in 1991.

Academy product Cadden said that the class of '91 had gone down in folklore in the town and insisted the current crop will achieve similar legendary status with victory this weekend.

He said: "Everybody is still talking about the 1991 team, if we can go out and give the fans a day to remember that will be us.

"People can still remember the goal and where we there from that day.

"We'd genuinely be 11 legends if we went onto win it so we can't wait."

Cadden said the build-up to the showpiece finale to the Scottish football season had left him with butterflies in his stomach.

He added: "It's brilliant, there's a real buzz around the town and I'm really looking forward to it.

"It's the biggest day in Scottish football for me and all the boys are buzzing.

"It gives you butterflies.

"All the boys are talking about it, everywhere you go people are wishing you good luck.

"It's only Tuesday but I can't wait to get out there and make it a special day for the fans.

"It would genuinely be a dream come true to lift that trophy in front of the Motherwell fans."

A monumental weekend lies in store for the Cadden family, with Nicky Cadden's Livingston facing Partick Thistle in the Premiership play-off final second leg a day after younger brother Chris takes to the Hampden turf.

Chris, 21, said he'll be making an appearance at Firhill for the second leg, regardless of whether or not he is involved in exuberant post-match celebrations.

He said: "We'll bounce off each other.

"It could be an unbelievable weekend for the Cadden family.

"If it goes well for me, I'll probably go straight from the night out to his game!"

