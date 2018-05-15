Hearts complete signing of Inverness' Jake Mulraney

The winger has moved to Tynecastle with Angus Beith heading in the opposite direction.

Switch: Mulraney has signed for Hearts. SNS Group

Hearts have announced the signing of Jake Mulraney from Inverness Caledonian Thistle on a two-year deal.

The winger has moved to Tynecastle with Angus Beith moving in the opposite direction.

Mulraney moved to Inverness in 2016 and went on to make 64 appearances for the club, scoring three times and winning the Challenge Cup in his time in the Highlands.

Hearts boss Craig Levein has indicated that he expects a busy summer's transfer business as he revamps his squad in a bid to improve on this season's sixth-place finish.