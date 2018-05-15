Brown: It will take more than Shinnie to put me down

The Celtic captain hit back at his Aberdeen counterpart's post-match comments.

Scott Brown poses with his Player of the Year award. SNS

Celtic captain Scott Brown has hit back at Aberdeen counterpart Graeme Shinnie's post-match comments and insisted it will take more than the Dons skipper to put him down.

Shinnie was booked after going in heavily on Brown during the Pittodrie side's 1-0 win at Parkhead on the final day of the season.

The pair could be seen exchanging words after the full-time whistle as tempers boiled over.

On the challenge, Shinnie said that "what goes around, comes around".

When informed of the Reds captain's comments, Brown said: "Oh, does it? We'll see."

He added: "It will take more than him to put me down.

"There have been a few attempts.

"People want to win, Graeme makes a late, late tackle.

"You can see why he's on 16-17 bookings this season."

Brown was named Premiership Player of the Year on Tuesday, adding to his individual medal haul for the season after the Hoops skipper also picked up the Player's Player gong.

The 32-year-old will make his 58th appearance of the campaign for Celtic this weekend when the Hoops take on Motherwell in the Scottish Cup final.

Brown retired from international duty for a second time in February and he believes that decision will improve his chances of replicating similar appearance numbers for years to come.

Brown said: "That's why I decided to retire from Scotland.

"That was the main thing, last year I got six days holiday to come back into this season.

"It was hard and straining on the body and you need time away from football too, to chill out.

"But for me it has been a fantastic season to push on and play 60 games.

"Let's see how I long I can do it for but I feel as fit as I ever have done.

"I've stayed injury free, luckily enough after a couple of dodgy tackles here and there."

Celtic can complete a double treble with victory over the Steelmen on Saturday.

Brown said should the Hoops finish the job it would rank alongside last season's Invincibles campaign as his best at Parkhead.

He continued: "It's got to be right up there, last season was exceptional, going through the league as Invinvibles and winning the treble.

"But winning the double treble would be incredible."