Willo Flood and Bilel Mohsni depart from Dundee United

A number of departures at Tannadice after the club failed in their Premiership return bid.

Willo Flood: Sent off in final appearance for the club. ©SNS Group

Club captain Willo Flood and Bilel Mohsni have left Dundee United after the club failed to win promotion to the Premiership.

Mark Durnan, Cammy Ballantyne, Jordie Briels, Paul Quinn, Grant Gillespie and Emil Lyng have also left Tannadice.

The players' contracts all expired at the end of a season which concluded with a play-off semi-final defeat to Livingston.

Flood's second spell at the club ended when he was sent off near the end of a 3-2 first-leg defeat.

Mohsni's departure comes after he was named in the provisional Tunisia squad for the World Cup.

United also announced that loanees Thomas Mikkelsen, Harry Lewis, Anthony Ralston, Craig Slater and Brandon Mason would all return to their parent clubs.

Manager Csaba László said:"I would like to thank each of these players for their efforts in the United shirt. I wish them all the best for the future.

"We are well along the road in the process to improve the squad for next season and fans should expect updates on this soon."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.