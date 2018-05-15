Neil Lennon hit with misconduct charge over celebration

The Hibs head coach ran onto the pitch when his side equalised against Rangers.

Neil Lennon has been charged with misconduct by the Scottish FA after celebrating his side's last-minute equaliser against Rangers on Sunday.

Lennon ran onto the pitch at Easter Road when Jamie Maclaren scored an injury-time goal to level the score at 5-5 in the conclusion to a remarkable final game of the season for his side.

That drew the attention of the Scottish FA, who have summoned him to Hampden where he could be given a lengthy ban.

The Hibs head coach already has a two-match ban suspended from earlier in the season which would kick in along with any fresh sanction.

Lennon explained after the match that his actions were partly in response to Rangers fans who had targeted him with sectarian songs and didn't expect to be called to account.

"Well they make it personal don't they?," he said. "You all hear it.

"They are singing sectarian songs at me. It's just a little bit of 'have some of that'.

"It was worth it. Trust me. Bobby was fine about it.

"I should not get a ban for that.

"I was just letting them know how pleased I was to get the equaliser."

