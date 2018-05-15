  • STV
  • MySTV

Rangers vow to 'fiercely resist' Scottish FA charges 

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Ibrox club criticised the governing body for bringing charges over UEFA licensing.

Response: Rangers have replied to the charges.
Response: Rangers have replied to the charges. SNS Group

Rangers have responded to Scottish FA charges over UEFA licensing procedures by saying they will "fiercely resist" the action and said the national game was "being directed by individuals intent on harming the Scottish game, Rangers Football Club and its supporters".

The governing body's compliance officer issued the club with a notice of complaint on Tuesday, charging Rangers with breaching rules when submitting information relating to UEFA licensing seven years ago.

The charges came after an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Rangers UEFA licence application in 2011 and the Scottish FA's own decision to grant the club permission to play in Europe.

In a statement on the club's website, Rangers questioned the amount of time and money spent on the investigation and criticised the conclusions.

The statement read: "The Rangers Football Club ("the Club") was informed today by the Scottish FA ("SFA") that, after an eight-and-a-half month investigation, the SFA will not be proceeding with a Notice of Complaint in respect of the submission made by the Club to the SFA at the end of March 2011 with regard to the issue of the Club's UEFA licence for the following Season.

"The Club is unsurprised that it has now finally been accepted by the SFA that the accusations made against the Club were groundless. 

"The Club questions whether the time, cost and expense of this investigation was justified and was a good use of the SFA's limited resources.

"Disappointingly, and presumably rather than accept that the investigation was a waste of all parties' time and resources, the Club has been served with a new revised Notice of Complaint relating to the monitoring period subsequent to the grant of the UEFA licence. 

"This new Notice of Complaint neglects to properly capture the provisions of prior agreements made between the Club and the SFA."

The statement then went on to suggest that an agenda was being pursued against the club and that the Scottish FA had failed in its duties at the time.

"The Club will fiercely resist this reconstructed Notice of Complaint," it said. 

"Unfortunately, monies that should be available to Scottish youth and grassroots football will be diverted into another rehearsal of seven-year-old debates on the rights and wrongs of events that the SFA should have prevented at a time when doing so would have served a useful purpose.

"It seems that Scottish Football is, once again, being directed by individuals intent on harming the Scottish game, Rangers Football Club and its supporters by pursuing a course that has no sensible purpose or reasonable prospect of success."

Rangers have until May 22 to respond to the charges, with a provisional hearing date of June 26 set.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.