Hearts complete signing of Luton Town midfielder Olly Lee

Lee becomes Craig Levein's latest recruit as he revamps his squad at Tynecastle.

Signing: Lee will join Hearts. SNS Group

Hearts' recruitment for next season has continued with the signing of midfielder Olly Lee on a pre-contract basis.

Lee is reaching the end of his deal with Luton Town and has agreed to move to Tynecastle this summer.

He becomes the fifth player to pledge to join the club, following Jake Mulraney, Steven Maclean, Bobby Burns and Uche Ikpeazu in putting pen to paper.

Lee was part of Luton's team as they won promotion to EFL League One this season and won EFL goal of the season for a 70-yard strike against Cambridge United.

The 26-year old made more than 100 appearances for the Hatters, the seventh club of his career.

He came through the ranks at West Ham but didn't play a first team game for the club, spending time on loan at Dagenham and Redbridge and Gillingham before moving to Barnet.

He went on to Birmingham City and another loan spell, this time at Plymouth Argyle, before settling at Luton.

