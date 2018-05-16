Dundee announce departure of nine players at season end
Jon Aurtenetxe and Kevin Holt are among the players leaving Dens Park.
Dundee have announced nine players have left the club now that the Premiership season has concluded.
Loan players Simon Murray and A-Jay Leitch-Smith have returned to their parent clubs while seven players depart after not having their contracts renewed.
Kevin Holt, Jon Aurtenetxe, Julen Etxabeguren, Kostadin Gadzhalov, Nicky Low, Jeremy Malherbe and Jordan Piggott are all looking for new clubs.
A statement on the club website read: "We would like to thank everyone of these players for their efforts while at Dens and wish them all the best for the future.
"The club will announce details of any contract renewals or new players signing when negotiations are complete."
