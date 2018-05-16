Allan McGregor returns to Rangers on two-year deal

The goalkeeper has rejoined the Ibrox club after his contract with Hull City expired.

Scotland goalkeeper Allan McGregor has returned to Rangers. SNS

Allan McGregor has sealed his return to Rangers by signing a two-year deal.

The goalkeeper arrived at Ibrox on Wednesday, where he completed formalities ahead of his return to the Light Blues.

McGregor was named Hull City's player of the year after a standout season in goals for the Championship outfit but has left the club after his contract expired.

The 36-year-old will now vie with current Rangers number one Wes Foderingham for the goalkeeper's jersey in Steven Gerrard's side.

McGregor is the second new signing by Rangers in the last few days, after former Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield penned a four-year deal on Monday.

Further business is expected over the coming weeks and months as Liverpool legend Gerrard looks to reshape the Govan side's first team squad.