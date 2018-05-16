  • STV
  • MySTV

Roberts intent on ending Celtic stay with double treble

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae Euan Strathearn

The on-loan Manchester City winger will return to the Etihad at the end of the season.

Patrick Roberts has said he is determined to leave Celtic on a high by claiming the double treble as his loan stint in Glasgow comes to an end.

The winger has been at Parkhead since January 2016 but will leave the Hoops following Saturday's Scottish Cup final against Motherwell.

Last season, the 21-year-old became a fan favourite as he helped Brendan Rodgers' side secure all three domestic trophies.

Although his impact has been reduced this campaign due to injury problems and James Forrest's form, Roberts is eager to replicate the same trophy haul before returning to Manchester City in the summer.

Celtic will become the first team in Scottish football history to win back-to-back trebles should they beat Motherwell and Roberts said that would be an incredible way to bow out.

He said: "I'll go back for pre-season, that's the plan.

"Coming to the end at any club is hard, especially when I've been here for so long and with the love I've had from the fans, so it will be tough.

"But that's what happens in life, you move on, and hopefully I can end on a high.

He added: "To get the double treble, that's the main aim for all of us and especially for me, to end my last game with a positive result and the trophy."

Roberts initially joined the Hoops on an 18-month loan deal from Manchester City as an 18-year-old in 2016 but extended his stay by a further year last summer.

He said of his time in Glasgow: "Fantastic, I couldn't ask for any better.

"When I came in I scored a few goals and won the league after coming in which was a good start and then the manager has come in, we've won the treble and to carry it on into this year has been incredible.

"This season I haven't played as much due to injury, which is unfortunate.

"It's disappointing but for the team to kick on and continue the performances of last season has been great.

"I've grown as a player and a person since I came here, I hadn't played many games at Fulham or Man City and I've played maybe 80 games here.

"I've matured as a player, played in big games, scored in big games and won trophies."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.