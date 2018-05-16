Roberts intent on ending Celtic stay with double treble

The on-loan Manchester City winger will return to the Etihad at the end of the season.

Patrick Roberts has said he is determined to leave Celtic on a high by claiming the double treble as his loan stint in Glasgow comes to an end.

The winger has been at Parkhead since January 2016 but will leave the Hoops following Saturday's Scottish Cup final against Motherwell.

Last season, the 21-year-old became a fan favourite as he helped Brendan Rodgers' side secure all three domestic trophies.

Although his impact has been reduced this campaign due to injury problems and James Forrest's form, Roberts is eager to replicate the same trophy haul before returning to Manchester City in the summer.

Celtic will become the first team in Scottish football history to win back-to-back trebles should they beat Motherwell and Roberts said that would be an incredible way to bow out.

He said: "I'll go back for pre-season, that's the plan.

"Coming to the end at any club is hard, especially when I've been here for so long and with the love I've had from the fans, so it will be tough.

"But that's what happens in life, you move on, and hopefully I can end on a high.

He added: "To get the double treble, that's the main aim for all of us and especially for me, to end my last game with a positive result and the trophy."

Roberts initially joined the Hoops on an 18-month loan deal from Manchester City as an 18-year-old in 2016 but extended his stay by a further year last summer.

He said of his time in Glasgow: "Fantastic, I couldn't ask for any better.

"When I came in I scored a few goals and won the league after coming in which was a good start and then the manager has come in, we've won the treble and to carry it on into this year has been incredible.

"This season I haven't played as much due to injury, which is unfortunate.

"It's disappointing but for the team to kick on and continue the performances of last season has been great.

"I've grown as a player and a person since I came here, I hadn't played many games at Fulham or Man City and I've played maybe 80 games here.

"I've matured as a player, played in big games, scored in big games and won trophies."

