Football Talk: Rangers target Defoe, Tierney's price tag

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Target: Defoe has been linked with Rangers. SNS Group

As Steven Gerrard's arrival at Rangers draws closer, the list of players being linked with a switch to Ibrox grows longer.

With Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke and former Anfield stopper Martin Skrtel already touted for moves north, Bournemouth's Jermain Defoe and Gerrard's former team-mate Lucas Leiva are now also being talked about as potential summer signings.

And while there's plenty of chat about incoming players at Rangers, there's also news from Celtic as Charlie Musonda's return to Chelsea looks to have been confirmed. And Kieran Tierney's rising reputation has seen him attract the attention of bigger and bigger clubs, with Celtic now reported to have put a £30m price tag on his head.

Hibs already face a number of departures and now goalkeeper Ofir Marciano could join that list. He's a signing target for Maccabi Tel Aviv. And across the city, Hearts new signing Olly Lee has targeted silverware with Craig Levein's team.

