Aberdeen's appeal against Shay Logan red card dismissed

The Dons defender was sent off after the final game of the season against Celtic.

Shay Logan is sent off against Celtic. SNS

Aberdeen's appeal against the red card shown to Shay Logan at Celtic has been dismissed.

Logan was sent off after his side's 1-0 win at Celtic Park on Sunday when he became embroiled in a set-to with Celtic players.

Mikael Lustig confronted him after the Dons player celebrated in front of Celtic fans and Logan appeared to make contact with the Swede's face during an angry confrontation.

The defender then exchanged words with other Celtic players before being given his marching orders by referee Craig Thomson.

Aberdeen appealed the decision and the case was heard by an independent panel on Thursday but the Dons' plea has now been thrown out by the game's governing body.

Logan will miss the first two games of the next Premiership campaign.