Archibald: Jags will hold nothing back in play-off final

The Partick Thistle boss is confident the momentum the club have gained can take them through.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5785983257001-news-2018-05-17-v17archpga-11-20-21.jpg" />

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald has said his team will hold nothing back in the relegation play-off against Livingston.

The Jags face Livi for the first leg of their play-off final at Almondvale Stadium on Thursday night.

Speaking ahead of the game, Archibald said: "You go into every game to win it. You don't go into any game for a draw.

"We are going there to win the game.

"We'll need to do it in a controlled manner - we know their threats but we will be going there to win the game."

"It's quite straight forward, we are fighting to stay in the Premiership.

"We've got to want it more than the other team. They are coming to take our place.

"It's us versus them and that is the mentality going into the game - they are coming to take our place."

Archibald added: "This game is bigger than last Saturdays (against Dundee) and that was big."

"Obviously, when you're down at this end of the table - it is a massive game."

The last time Partick Thistle were in a Premiership relegation play off was in 1996 where they lost to Dundee.

Livingston, who are going for back-to-back promotions, overturned Dundee United at Tannadice in their last play-off round.

