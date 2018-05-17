Motherwell's Chris Cadden called up to Scotland squad
The midfielder has been handed a boost from Alex McLeish ahead of the cup final.
Motherwell midfielder Chris Cadden has been drafted into Alex McLeish's Scotland squad for the trip to play Mexico and Peru.
The withdrawal of Ryan Fraser and Matt Ritchie has opened up an opportunity for Cadden, who will face Celtic in the Scottish Cup final this Saturday.
Cadden follows Lewis Morgan and John Souttar in making the step up from the Under-21s.
The attacking midfielder has been a star performer in Stephen Robinson's side this season and played an important role in the side reaching both Hampden finals.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.