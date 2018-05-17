Rodgers looking to write new chapter in Celtic's history

The Celtic boss can become the first ever manager to win back-to-back trebles in Scotland.

Brendan Rodgers can secure a historic double treble on Saturday. sns group

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers acknowledged the importance of their potential double treble but said the achievement would be more for the fans than him.

The former Liverpool boss can guide Celtic to a historic double treble on Saturday if they overcome Motherwell in the Scottish Cup final.

Should his side triumph at Hampden, they would become the first side in Scottish football history to complete a back-to-back treble.

When asked if the feat would be Rodgers' biggest achievement, he said: "I haven't thought about it too much.

"Of course it's the bigger picture, it gives you the chance and an opportunity to write another chapter in the wonderful history of this club.

"There's been a lot of chat about it since we won the League Cup.

"I think that to be in with a chance to add another chapter to the great story of Celtic, that has always been my aim.

"I wanted to make supporters proud and inspire them, it's more about them than personally to me.

Rodgers said the fact no other team has managed to achieve the feat is proof of how difficult it is.

The former Chelsea coach said: "That shows you how tough it is.

"The great teams, managers, and players who have been up here and for it to have not been done in the history of what is a wonderful football county.

"That tells you the magnitude of it."

The Celtic manager also confirmed Charly Musonda has now returned to Chelsea and that Craig Gordon will be fit for the final on Saturday.

He said: "I met with Chelsea on Monday, his [Charly Musonda] contract was set that at end of season there would be a review. I had a great conversation with the Chelsea people.

"The ideas was for Charly to come out and play as many games as possible and review it at the end of the season.

"Between us both we were thinking he may not get the games they'd like next season."

Celtic meet Motherwell for a second time in a cup final this year and Rodgers said he is wary of the threat Stephen Robinson's side pose.

"It's a big threat, Stephen has done a brilliant job.

"They've got to two finals so that tells you the great job that he's done.

"They're a team that tests you in a different way.

"They test you physically they get it forward early and play off the front two

"We are preparing for a tough game."

