Robinson: Underdogs Motherwell confident of toppling Celtic

Stephen Robinson said the Steelmen believe they can cause a Scottish Cup final upset.

Stephen Robinson is looking to end Motherwell's wait to win the Scottish Cup. SNS

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson accepted the Steelmen will go into Saturday's Scottish Cup final against Celtic as underdogs but insisted the Fir Park outfit are confident of upsetting the odds.

Robinson's side have the chance to claim Well's first Scottish Cup since 1991 on Saturday.

But they face opposition motivated by the chance to make history as the Hoops eye an unprecedented double treble.

Robinson acknowledged that Brendan Rodgers' Premiership champions will go in as heavy favourites having defeated Motherwell in the League Cup final earlier in the campaign.

The Northern Irish manager, however, said that the Steelmen's belief has been reinforced by studying footage of when they've had Celtic on the ropes.

He said: "There's no expectation on us, everyone expects Celtic to win but we've different ideas.

"We've created a real belief we can do something special this season.

"I don't think there is any point in turning up if we don't (believe we can win).

"We're certainly not going to make up the numbers.

"The belief is not ill-founded, we've shown footage of ourselves, constantly we've searched through teams that have caused them problems and a lot of the footage was of us.

"I know that we've affected them, I know that we were a minute from winning the game at Fir Park, we drew with them with ten men.

"It's a hard task, we're playing against a very good Celtic side but it's certainly not an impossible task."

He added: "It's not about anything other than becoming legends at the football club, we've told them that.

"That's a really nice pressure, to be able to go and have the chance to win a Scottish Cup final."

The mood within the Motherwell camp was boosted on Thursday when midfielder Chris Cadden received a first call-up to the Scotland squad for the friendlies against Peru and Mexico.

Robinson said the 21-year-old's promotion the senior squad is a further nod to the talent now based in Lanarkshire.

He continued: "I'm absolutely delighted for him, his parents will be very proud of him.

"He's Motherwell through and through, you can see his excitement getting bigger through the week.

"It's a fantastic achievement for him but I've no surprise to see him called up.

"Motherwell are now starting to get international footballers which is a credit to the young players here.

"For Chris to mix with the full Scottish internationals will do nothing but good for his career."

