  • STV
  • MySTV

Tom Rogic signs new five-year contract with Celtic

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Aussie playmaker has extended his stay with the champions until 2023.

Tom Rogic celebrates scoring for Celtic against Rangers.
Tom Rogic celebrates scoring for Celtic against Rangers. SNS

Tom Rogic has ended speculation about his future at Celtic by signing a new five-year deal with the Parkhead outfit.

With his contract set to expire next summer, the Aussie playmaker had been linked with a move away from the Hoops.

But Rogic has now committed to Celtic until the summer of 2023.

The 25-year-old has starred for Brendan Rodgers' side this campaign, scoring in each fixture against Rangers.

His displays saw Rogic named in Australia's squad for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Speaking to the Celtic website, Rogic said: "I feel great to have signed a new contract. I'm very proud and honoured to be able to commit my future to the club.

"I enjoy playing regular football here. I'm working under a top class manager and to play my club football here is something that's very special to me so I couldn't be happier to have signed a new contract.

"The support here is very special and sometimes it's hard to describe. To feel so loved and wanted by the fans is all a player can really ask for.

"It's my job and the players' job to repay that. Now that my future's sorted I can focus completely on playing football and giving everything I have for the club, as I have done for the past five years."

The news offers a boost to the Hoops ahead of Celtic's Scottish Cup final against Motherwell on Saturday.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.