Tom Rogic signs new five-year contract with Celtic

The Aussie playmaker has extended his stay with the champions until 2023.

Tom Rogic celebrates scoring for Celtic against Rangers. SNS

Tom Rogic has ended speculation about his future at Celtic by signing a new five-year deal with the Parkhead outfit.

With his contract set to expire next summer, the Aussie playmaker had been linked with a move away from the Hoops.

But Rogic has now committed to Celtic until the summer of 2023.

The 25-year-old has starred for Brendan Rodgers' side this campaign, scoring in each fixture against Rangers.

His displays saw Rogic named in Australia's squad for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Speaking to the Celtic website, Rogic said: "I feel great to have signed a new contract. I'm very proud and honoured to be able to commit my future to the club.

"I enjoy playing regular football here. I'm working under a top class manager and to play my club football here is something that's very special to me so I couldn't be happier to have signed a new contract.

"The support here is very special and sometimes it's hard to describe. To feel so loved and wanted by the fans is all a player can really ask for.

"It's my job and the players' job to repay that. Now that my future's sorted I can focus completely on playing football and giving everything I have for the club, as I have done for the past five years."

The news offers a boost to the Hoops ahead of Celtic's Scottish Cup final against Motherwell on Saturday.