Livingston grab play-off advantage against Partick Thistle

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The hosts came from behind to win 2-1 in the Premiership play-off final first leg.

Keaghan Jacobs celebrates scoring the equaliser for Livingston against Partick Thistle.
Keaghan Jacobs celebrates scoring the equaliser for Livingston against Partick Thistle. SNS

Livingston came from behind to beat Partick Thistle 2-1 and grab the advantage in the Premiership play-off final.

Kris Doolan put the Jags in front with an early header, but Keaghan Jacobs soon restored parity for the hosts and Scott Pittman converted a second-half winner to complete the turnaround.

Thistle attacker Doolan climbed off the bench to score the goal which eased concerns of suffering automatic relegation on the final day at Dundee.

The talismanic striker would be handed a start by Alan Archibald at the Tony Macaroni Arena and soon repaid his manager's faith with a clever opener.

Doolan stole off his marker to find space in the box and diverted a looping cross low into the net to put the visitors in front.

It didn't take Livi long to equalise, though, as South African midfielder Jacobs surged through before volleying across goal past Tomas Cerny.

David Hopkins' Championship underdogs enjoyed the better of proceedings thereafter and found a priceless winner with fifteen minutes remaining.

Substitute Josh Mullin hit the byline and cut back for Pittman to convert from close range.

The two sides will go again on Sunday in the second leg at Firhill to decide the final position in the top flight.

