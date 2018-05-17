Rangers defender Alves named in Portugal's World Cup squad

The veteran stopper has been included alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the 23-man squad.

Bruno Alves celebrates his free-kick strike against Hibs. SNS

Rangers defender Bruno Alves has been named in Portugal's squad for the World Cup this summer.

The veteran centre-half avoided the cut as manager Fernando Santos reduced his squad to 23 and will now join Cristiano Ronaldo and co on the Portuguese plane bound for Russia.

Alves struggled for consistent minutes at Ibrox during his debut season in Scottish football despite arriving last summer as one of Pedro Caixinha's high-profile signings.

Caixinha's sacking, coupled with a string of injury problems, saw the 35-year-old ousted from the Light Blues starting eleven by youngster David Bates.

Alves has remained a mainstay for his country, however, and will now look to build on his 95 caps at another major tournament.